Awkwafina says her character in Shang-Chi is 'a really good friend, and also useless'

Hollywood actor Awkwafina, who is known for her comic roles in films, recently shared some interesting insights with regard to her character in the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

In the upcoming movie, Awkwafina portrays the character called Katy. Decoding her role, which is different from what is known for, the actor said, "Katy is what I would love to be as a friend, which is loyal. I think she really trusts Shang-Chi. At the same time, in a world where he is wary about who he lets into his life, she doesn't really judge him for his past and trusts him."

Awkwafina added, "She's a really good friend, and also useless -- I think there might be some luck involved in certain aspects of her life. So it's fun that she gets to tag along. She gets some action. There is a pole scene ... well, it's scaffolding. You know, we're not in the club."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings marks Disney's second live-action tentpole featuring Asian leads, which was released amid the pandemic. The first was Mulan, which was released on September 4, 2020. That film was available on Disney Plus Premier Access the same day.

In the film, Simu Liu as Shang Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Apart from Simu Liu and Awkwafina, Shang-Chi also stars Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. The movie will arrive on Disney Plus 45 days after its September 3 release. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.



