Ben Affleck feels 'trapped' by divorce as he is 'at J.Lo’s mercy': Report

Ben Affleck is feeling the pressure after his breakup with his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez. The singer filed for divorce from Affleck with no legal protection and this fact could soon create problems for the former couple. Lopez and Affleck had no prenuptial agreement and no attorney when the former filed for the divorce. Ben Affleck is hesitant to pursue new relationships amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ben Affeck’s at J.Lo's ‘mercy’

A source revealed to OK! Magazine, “Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice. Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible." The source claimed that Affleck is “basically” at Lopez’s “mercy” and he will have to “behave the way she wants” or “she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable."

The source explained that this pressure to behave a certain way is holding the Batman actor from “having fun” as “he can’t risk p***ing J.Lo off”. They also divulged that one of Affleck’s biggest complaints from his marriage to J.Lo was “how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him." The source claimed that this is the “last thing he needs" and is eager to get done with the divorce so “ get out there and start having fun again."

Affleck’s phone is “blowing up with hot women’

The source further revealed that Affleck is holding himself back because of the divorce when so many women are approaching him. The source told the media outlet, “He’s got so many hot women blowing up his phone but he’s gun shy because he can’t risk upsetting J.Lo. He’s fully aware it’s just playing into her hands, but what choice does he have right now."

The source suggested that the On The Floor singer could choose to “drag” the process of divorce if Affleck “does anything to trigger her” which leaves the latter in a “pretty trapped” situation.

J.Lo filed for divorce on August 20 after spending the summer apart from each other on opposite coasts. The two did not come together even for special occasions such as the Fourth of July holiday, J.Lo’s 55th birthday or their second anniversary. The singer cited the reason for divorce as “irreconcilable differences” according to the divorce documents.