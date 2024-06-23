Brad Pitt 'ready to propose' to his girlfriend Ines amid claims of planning baby together

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt could be heading down the aisle again. For the third time exactly! Reports claim Pitt is looking forward to starting anew with his current girlfriend Ines De Ramon, with whom the Hollywood A-lister is ‘very happy.’ The couple's relationship seems to be blossoming, with rumours swirling that they're even discussing starting a family together. This comes after one by one all of his shared kids with Angelina started to drop his last name, opting for 'Jolie' instead. Brad Pitt Sends Ines de Ramon Pink Peonies for Valentine’s Day(Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

Brad Pitt planning to ‘pop the question’

Pitt and Ines have reportedly been dating for over a year now, with claims that the couple has even moved in together. Now, an insider claims that the 60-year-old star is thinking of getting married for the third time, and he might ask the big question this summer. 'Rumors are swirling that Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime,' the insider told Life & Style. 'Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines,' they added.

In November 2022, both Pitt and Ines sparked dating rumours. At the time, the Babylon actor was in the midst of a highly publicised divorce with Angelina Jolie, which included a bitter dispute over their high-value French vineyard dubbed as ‘war of Rose.’ Meanwhile, Ines De Ramon, a jewellery executive, had separated from her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier in the year. After the infamous Brangelina feud insiders claim, that Brad “values the calm he finds with Ines.”

“Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce,” the source adds. “Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her.”

Brad Pitt and his challenging marital life

The Lost City star was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 before falling for his co-star Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. The couple's relationship took a turn in 2016 following their marriage in 2014, particularly after the infamous private jet incident where Jolie accused him of physically assaulting her in front of their children. Their legal proceedings concluded in 2019. The couple share 6 kids together including, Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Pax, 20; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Multiple reports surfaced about Brad Pitt's children distancing themselves from him by dropping his last name. This comes amid Angelina Jolie and Pitt's ongoing legal battle. Insiders allege, “Brad feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him.” They continued, "She’s holding a grudge and doesn’t want to see Brad happy.” This follows Shiloh's legal name change petition after turning 18, with Vivienne seemingly siding with Jolie as well after she was listed as ‘Vivienne Jolie’ in the Playbill for The Outsiders.

Brad Pitt wants kids with Ines

It was reported that Pitt was aware and heartbroken after the name-drop incident, following which, according to an insider, "Brad and Ines have been discussing having a baby a lot lately. He’s super excited about it." Meanwhile, Ines is making efforts to mend Pitt's relationship with his children, but the insider acknowledged, "They no longer want to spend time with Brad." As per OK Magazine, “Ines sees the pain this causes and feels heartbroken for him; she has been a source of support for him.”