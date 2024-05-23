Cannes 2024: Cate Blanchett trolled for calling herself ‘middle class’ despite $95 million net worth

Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett is caught in a frenzy after calling herself 'middle class' during a press conference at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. The statement has left her fans baffled as the Hollywood star’s estimated net worth is around $95 million. (Also read: Cate Blanchett sends a subtle and strong pro-Palestinian message on 2024 Cannes red carpet) Cate Blanchett recently spoke during the UNHCR: Displaced Stories press conference at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Lord of the Rings star has been a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) goodwill ambassador since 2016. It was during a United Nations press conference, titled UNHCR: Displaced Stories, at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday when the actor shared her views as an ambassador. The press meet was to have a dialogue around the global refugee crisis and the need to give displaced people a voice.

What she said

"I'm White. I'm privileged. I'm middle class. And I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a White savior complex. But to be perfectly honest, my interaction with refugees in the film — in the field," she paused to correct herself, going on to mention, “And also in resettled environments, has totally changed my perspective on the world. And I'm utterly grateful for that. And I think if you do have a platform, I want to be in dialogue with these people. I've met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives”.

“When you give someone who is marginalized a phone to author their own experience, then I'm really happy, in any way, to help facilitate that. Because I personally, selfishly, am really fascinated by seeing that” she added, while discussing efforts to give refugee filmmakers a platform.

Cate, who has been an activist for humanitarian issues for long, shared she was “utterly grateful” to encourage others with a platform to create a “dialogue” with refugee filmmakers.

"[Refugees] stories are so incredible and inspiring," the Australian actor share.

At the press conference, she added, “There are so many stories to be told that are so inspiring and unusual and off the cuff and I wonder that we're all taught to be frightened by these stories," she considered. "The more we do that in our narratives, the more we exclude these voices from our narratives, the more we're ‘othering’ them. And we're adding to the exclusion of people who have so much to offer”.

Flak from social media users

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cate’s net worth is $95 million. Many social media users were shocked to hear her views, and minced no words while slamming her.

“Cate Blanchett thinks she’s ‘middle class’ compared to who? Jeff Bezos? Rich people are so out of touch,” one X user wrote, while another wrote, “She is disconnected from reality”.

A third user shared, “Yes, it’s really tough having to deal with the poors”, while one joked, “Cate Blanchett is ‘middle class’… and I am a giraffe”.

“I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she ‘middle class’ she’s been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated 90 million,” another wrote.

There were some fans to who supported the Blue Jasmine and Aviator star.

“She is speaking of her class not her bank balance,” one person explained on X, with one writing, “Class and money are different. She might consider herself middle class because she isn’t royalty.”

Cate at Cannes

Apart from the conference, Cate attended the festival as her dark comedy, Rumours, made its debut at the fest. The film premiered on Saturday night, and received a four-minute standing ovation.

It follows the life of a group of world leaders who meet at the G7, but get lost in the woods while trying to compose a joint statement. Directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, Rumours also stars Alicia Vikander, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Rolando Ravello.