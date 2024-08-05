Mumbai, British actor Ellie Bamber, who will be seen in two biographical dramas “Moss and Freud” and “Anna”, says it’s a challenging task to portray real-life characters on the big screen. Challenge is to stay authentic: Ellie Bamber on biopics 'Moss and Freud' and 'Anna'

For “Moss and Freud”, the actor steps into the shoes of British supermodel Kate Moss. Whereas, “Anna” will see her play Elena, a protege to Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya .

Bamber, known for her roles in Tom Ford’s 2016 film “Nocturnal Animals”, BBC series “The Serpent”, and Disney series “Willow”, currently voice stars in the third season of Audible podcast “Impact Winter”.

“The biggest challenge is authenticity and being authentic to the person... I've been so lucky because Kate is an executive producer on the project, and so to have her support throughout the filming of that was invaluable.

“It's about getting the essence of the character and getting to the heart of who they are as an individual and being able to kind of bring that across,” the 27-year-old told PTI in an interview.

Bamber said she resonates with both her characters of Moss and Elena.

“My character Elena in 'Anna' is quite focused and driven at work and I feel I'd like to think I’m that as well. With 'Kate…', there’s so much fun. So, I like to think that I can have some fun as well.”

In addition to these biopics, the actor said she is thrilled about her involvement in the Ryan Reynolds-starrer “Animal Friends”, an upcoming live-action-animated road action-comedy film.

“I'm so excited. I had such a great time filming for ‘Animal Friends’. He's hilarious, so funny. He's brilliant. Also, Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy are phenomenal. I'm excited to see that," she added.

Working on the third season of “Impact Winter” was an amazing experience for Bamber.

“It’s kind of different to film and TV in many ways, you can't see our faces but there's a real beauty to it because you're honing the voice and it's a real exercise and it's really exciting,” she said, adding, there are many big revelations regarding her character Lydia in the new installment.

“The big challenge this season was I got back from Rome where I'd had the accident and so the challenge for me was trying to make sure I was taking some of my pain medication but also concentrating on the audible series,” she said.

The latest season of the podcast released last month on Audible.

Released in 2022, the first chapter of the hit series takes the listeners into the near future after a comet impact has blotted out the sun, enveloping the Earth in perpetual winter.

Vampires have emerged from the shadows to rule supreme. One survivor, Darcy , leads the charge to save humanity, and her younger sister, Hope , wants to live above ground again. Season two came out in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.