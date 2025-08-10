Christie Brinkley suggests marriage should have five-year renewal option: ‘If you’re getting bored or…’

Christie Brinkley recently took the internet by surprise when the 71-year-old former model offered her honest opinion on marriage. Appearing on the ‘Are You A Charlotte?’ podcast, she opined that marriage should work like a renewable contract, reported Fox News. Christie Brinkley has an unusual take on marriages.(Getty Images via AFP)

Christie Brinkley's take on marriage

Christie Brinkley and Kristin Davis discussed marriage and love, among other topics, on the Are You A Charlotte? podcast. During their conversation, the 71-year-old Sports Illustrated model, who has been married four times, compared marriage to a contract one could “renew” now and then. According to Brinkley, people should have the liberty to decide every five years if they want to remain married to their spouse.

"You could get married, like, ‘We’ll see if you want to renew it in five years,’” Christie Brinkley was quoted as saying by Fox.

“Every five years, go, ‘Do you want to renew?’ That way, if you’re getting bored or whatever, you can get out of it without all the lawyers and all that stuff," she added on the Are You A Charlotte? podcast.

Christie Brinkley on her four marriages

Christie Brinkley’s first marriage was to Jean-François Allaux in 1975. Following their divorce, Brinkley, who has been crowned one of the most attractive women of all time by Men’s Health magazine, tied the knot with famous singer Billy Joel. Later, she married Richard Taubman and Peter Cook.

The New York Times recently asked Christie Brinkley what she learned from her four marriages. In her reply, the 71-year-old said: "I’m a fool for love.” She said she has learned that “love takes work”. “Sometimes you need to rely on experts,” Brinkley had added.

FAQs

How many times did Christie Brinkley get married?

Christie Brinkley has been married four times.

Who was Christie Brinkley's fourth husband?

Peter Cook was Christie Brinkley's fourth husband.

Do Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley have a good relationship?

Yes, despite their divorce in 1994, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley have maintained a cordial relationship.

Did Christie Brinkley have a child with Richard Taubman?

Christie Brinkley and Richard Taubman have a son named Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook.