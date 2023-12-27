Christopher Nolan hails Zack Snyder, says his influence is carried by all 'superhero sci-fi film coming out these days'

Zack Snyder is currently basking in the success of his show Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, which released on Netflix. Now, he has got support in the form of filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who had served as a producer on Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013). In a profile with the Atlantic, Nolan said that in recent times he is yet to see a 'superhero science-fiction film' which has not been influenced by Zack Snyder. (Also read: Christopher Nolan addresses criticism that Oppenheimer didn't show devastation the bomb caused in Japan) Christopher Nolan has given a shout out to Zack Snyder.

What Christopher Nolan said

In the interview he said, “There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack. When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

Christopher Nolan has remained friends with Zack Snyder over the years. He had earlier praised Watchmen and commented that the show was definitely ahead of its time.

More on Zack Snyder

Meanwhile, Rebel Moon has opened largely to divisive reviews, although it continues to rule the Netflix charts. Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is already slated to release on Netflix on April 19 next year. A few days ago, Zack Snyder talked exclusively with Hindustan Times about his new original franchise Rebel Moon for Netflix. He said, "To be honest, I love working with Batman and Superman, but they're very particular. There are a lot of limitations on what you can and cannot do. You can't do your own thing."

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's latest release was Oppenheimer, which opened to thunderous critical acclaim and went on to become the highest grossing film of his entire career. Set during World War II, the film follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he feared that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

