Craig Tate on shooting amid pandemic: We are in a state of flux

Hollywood actor Craig Tate, known for his performances in 12 Years A Slave (2013), Greyhound (2020), and King Richard (2021), among others, says though he has been continuously working amid the pandemic, he hasn’t got used to the new normal yet. And adapting to it is often about dealing with it one ay at a time.

“I don’t even know how to [get used to it] or if I would even call it a new normal, because we have been in a state of flux,” he continues, “It is mostly administrative fluctuation between mass mandates, vaccination mandates and capacity restriction, so on and so on... But I can’t say we (USA) had the extremes of our COVID-19 protocols for work were concerned. Other countries had deeper measures.”

But Tate adds that all he can do is adapt to the changing times. “Socially, you just kind of give yourself to the wind. Humans are incredibly versatile creatures. So, without even knowing, we are adapting. So, maybe I am used to the new normal, but I don’t know. I kind of deal with it, one day at a time,” elaborates the 42-year-old.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in horror film, Black as Night (2021), a part of anthological Welcome to the Blumhouse film series, which got delayed in the first wave of Covid-19.

“The first thing that comes to my mind for that project is that we shot it during the pandemic… It was supposed to be shot in March and April. After the crisis, no one knew how long it would last. So, April turned into May, May into August and so on… But during that time, and the procession during that time, not only as an actor, but as a contract employee, you have to prepare. The preparation continued,” he ends.