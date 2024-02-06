Deadpool 3 trailer and other movie sneak peeks expected to release during Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl is never just about football alone. This year's big game has especially caught new eyeballs with the Taylor Swift influence being in full effect. And much like the pop icon, the Hollywood star from her friend circle, Ryan Reynolds, is also back as the centre of attention with expected Super Bowl 2024 movie trailers hitting the big screen this year. Deadpool 3 fans brace yourselves! Deadpool 3 will release later this year

Paramount projects are especially expected to steal the spotlight since the Super Bowl LVIII game will aired on CBS, i.e. Paramount's sister company. Tune in for a complete entertainment package (with Usher taking over the Super Bowl Halftime, Swift possibly rushing in to cheer her boyfriend and of course, for all the movie trailers ready to drop) on February 11.

Here are all the movie trailers that are expected to roll out during the Super Bowl this year.

Deadpool 3 trailer and other movie teasers to be shown during Super Bowl 2024

Among the many movie ads ready to steal your attention during the big game, the Quiet Place prequel - A Quiet Place: Day One and biopic Bob Marley: One Love are some titles that are likely satiate the movie buffs.

The John Krasinski directorial, IF (which appears to be a “live-action Pixar film” as lead actor Ryan Reynolds calls it) will be one such names to catch some screen time. Pushing the horizons of marketing, Krasinski and Reynolds's behind-the-scenes spot will catch them reinventing the NBC series The Office's cold open starring Randall Park. The video will reiterate Park introducing himself as the John Krasinski yet again.

Hollywood stakeholders are hoping for the most-watched TV event to beneficially translate the positivity into their ticket sale numbers as well eventually. Disney Studios is also set to make the most of these ad spots. The Deadpool 3 trailer is one such much-anticipated reveal that Marvelites are desperately looking forward to. With Ryan Reynolds teaming up with Hugh Jackman for an cinematic event that is likely to overturn the MCU's timeline order, the comic book fans can't not turn up for this.

In addition to the comic book action adventure film, Pixar's beloved animated entry's sequel- Inside Out 2 is yet another name that could get its teaser featured therein. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes may end up taking up a spot too.

Another expected TV spot may go to the Ariana Grande starrer Wicked, courtesy of Universal Pictures. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's action comedy The Fall Guy, Jack Black's Kung Fu Panda 4 and the supposed sequel to the 1996 film Twister may snag some spots too.