Dhanush attends The Gray Man premiere with sons Linga and Yathra, says they stole the show from him. See pics

Actor Dhanush attended the world premiere of The Gray Man in Los Angeles on Wednesday, along with his sons Linga and Yatra. All of them were in suits as they walked the red carpet together. Directed by The Russo Brothers, the film premieres on Netflix on July 22. Dhanush plays the less spoken but hardcore assassin named Avik San in the film. Also read: Dhanush on shooting action scenes in The Gray Man

Dhanush took to Instagram the next day to share a few pictures from the premiere. He wrote for his sons, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. (heart emoticons) At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.”

Dhanush shared a few pics with Linga and Yathra from The Gray Man premiere.

Dhanush's co-stars Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo were also present at the premiere.

Over the last few days, Dhanush has been busy with the promotions of The Gray Man in the US. At the premiere of the movie, The Russo Brothers introduced Dhanush as the guy who got 10 million mentions on Twitter in the last 4-5 months.

Dhanush, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Netflix VP of Original Film Scott Stuber, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Chris Evans and others at The Gray Man premiere. (Getty Images/AFP)(AFP)

“This gentleman has taken over Twitter in the last 5 months. 10 million mentions in like over 4 months. This is the guy you may not know but should know, Dhanush,” The Russo Brothers said.

On Monday, Dhanush spoke at the post-screening press conference in Los Angeles about how he ended up being part of the project. When asked about how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.” Dhanush’s response got everyone in the room burst out into laughter, including his co-stars.

He further added, “I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

On Tuesday, The Russo Brothers shared a glimpse of an action sequence featuring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas. Releasing the clip on their Twitter page, the Russo Brothers said it is to introduce Dhanush’s character from the movie. “Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…@dhanushkraja (sic),” they captioned the clip on Twitter.

