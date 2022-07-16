Dhanush promises action fans they are 'in for a feast' in The Gray Man behind the scenes video. Watch

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of The Gray Man- his international debut. The actor has promised action fans a blast in the film. A new behind-the-scenes video from the film gave another glimpse of Dhanush's character. The actor plays Avik San, a deadly assassin in the film directed by the Russo Brothers. Also Read| Dhanush attends The Gray Man premiere with sons Linga and Yathra

In the video, released by Netflix on Friday, producer Mike Larocca praises the cast of the film as scenes featuring Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, and other actors play on the screen. Mike said, "This is an incredible cast that we have in this film. Everyone is perfect for every part. I think we have probably the best ensemble cast of any movie out there."

In the clip, Dhanush had his hands up behind his head in an action scene. The actor had injuries and blood on his face. Another clip showed him fighting with Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas at the same time in an action sequence. Talking about the film in the video tBehind The Action, Dhanush said, "If you are an action film fan, you are in for a feast."

Dhanush plays a short but pivotal role in the film, which also stars Chris Evans, Claire Fitzroy, and Alfre Woodard among others. The director duo Joe and Anthony Russo had previously said that they wrote Avik's character with Dhanush in mind.

Dhanush with the cast of The Gray Man.

They said in a Twitter Spaces chat, "We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon. He plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform."

The action drama will start streaming on Netflix on July 22. Dhanush had recently attended the premiere of the film in Los Angeles with his sons Linga and Yathra. At the premiere, The Russo Brothers introduced Dhanush as the guy who got 10 million mentions on Twitter in the last 4-5 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON