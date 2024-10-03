Diddy's ex-porn star accuser faces attorney backing off case, citing 'questionable...

Diddy's legal drama is taking another twist as ex-porn star Adria English, who accused him of sexual misconduct at his infamous White Parties, may soon be without a lawyer. Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, her attorney, who days before made explosive claims about ‘freak off’ tapes being sold in Hollywood, is requesting to step down, citing irreconcilable differences and communication issues with Adria. According to TMZ, conflicting instructions and Adria’s behavior have made it impossible for her laywer to continue. Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (REUTERS)

Diddy accuser’s attorney requests to withdraw from case

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on October 3, Adria English, a former adult film actress, is seeking legal representation after her attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, requested to withdraw from the case. English's lawsuit which was filed back in July before the music mogul’s arrest alleges that she was forced to participate in sexual acts with attendees at Diddy's parties.

Now, Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney representing her has cited irreconcilable differences and Adria's behavior as reasons for her decision to step down. The attorney claims that English's "tone and lack of respect" have made it impossible to maintain a productive attorney-client relationship.

Diddy accuser’s ‘undermining behaviour and antics’ questioned

English gained media attention in July when she filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of instructing her to engage in sexual acts with Jacob Arabov, a well-known figure in the hip-hop world. According to her claims, she was forced into sexual intercourse with Arabov and received an extra $1,000 on top of her usual payment for working at Diddy’s parties. The court documents, highlighted by the Daily Mail, reveal that English first encountered Diddy in 2004 when her then-boyfriend was auditioning for a modeling role with Diddy’s fashion brand, Sean John.

The lawsuit alleges, “Plaintiff was coerced by Defendant Combs into consuming copious amounts of, allegedly laced, alcohol prior to being coerced and forced into having sexual intercourse with Defendant Jacob.”

Now, Adria English's lawyer, Mitchell-Kidd, is seeking to withdraw from the case, citing irreconcilable differences. A spokesperson for Diddy is responding to the situation by disputing the claims made by the accuser, claiming that English has lost the support of both her lawyers due to her erratic behavior. The spokesperson alleges that English has been fabricating stories and acting in a way that undermines her case, according to the outlet.

Freak Off tapes being sold in Hollywood: Lawyer

Earlier, the lawyer revealed that a sexually explicit video from Diddy's archives, allegedly featuring a high-profile industry A-lister, is being shopped around Hollywood. Without revealing names, Mitchell-Kidd claimed she was approached about the tape and shared that the individual filmed was unaware of the recording.

During a recent appearance on NewsNation, Mitchell-Kidd stated, “One particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge.”

“Mr. Combs was in the tape and this other person is – I would venture to say, more high-profile than Mr. Combs,” she continued.

The attorney representing some of Diddy's high-profile accusers cases revealed that she had seen stills from an explicit video allegedly involving Diddy and a well-known celebrity. She confirmed the video’s authenticity and said the other person was clearly identifiable. According to her, the footage was taken at Diddy's Atlanta home, where hidden cameras were allegedly used, and it appeared the other individual was unaware of being recorded.