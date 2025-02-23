Ed Westwick catches the India vs Pakistan cricket bug; to host post-match party in Dubai

Actor Ed Westwick, best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday. The British star was seen at the airport, greeting the paparazzi and sharing his excitement about the India vs Pakistan cricket match. (Also Read: Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick expecting first baby together; couple shares pics) Ed Westwick attended a party in Mumbai before heading to Dubai.

Ed Westwick on India vs Pakistan

Ed looked dapper as he stepped out of the airport, dressed in an off-white shirt with matching pants, a cap, and white sneakers. He was seen holding a bouquet of flowers and warmly interacting with the shutterbugs. According to ANI, when welcomed by the paparazzi, he smiled and said, "Happy to be back. It's nice and warm, huh?"

The news agency also reported that Ed then asked the photographers if they would be watching the India vs Pakistan cricket match. "You guys gonna watch cricket tomorrow? I'm going to Dubai," he said. The actor also said he will host a post-match party in Dubai after the game.

Ed and his wife, Amy Jackson, are expecting their first child together. They began dating in 2022 and got married in Italy in August last year.

Indian celebrities at the India vs Pakistan match

On Sunday, numerous celebrities were spotted at the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai. Chiranjeevi and Sonam Kapoor were spotted sitting in stands while Sunny Deol and MS Dhoni caught the match together. Munawar Faruqui also posted a picture from Dubai that he was attending the match.

Even back home in India, celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Panday have expressed interest in the match's outcome. Varun posted a sweet picture watching the match with his daughter at home while Ananya stated that even as she's busy shooting, she's keeping an eye on the score.

With inputs from ANI