Francesca Farago and fiancé Jesse Sullivan reveal the sex of their twins. Watch

The Too Hot to Handle alum and her fiancé, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan announced their pregnancy in March and confirmed they were expecting twins the following month. They recently threw a ‘chromosome reveal’ party and took to social media to reveal the sex of their babies. (Also read: Francesca Farago says boyfriend Jesse Sullivan got 'upset' after seeing Perfect Match: 'he left the house but then.....') Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan threw a ‘chromosome reveal’ party.

Francesca's Instagram post

Francesca posted a video from their ‘chromosome reveal’ party on Instagram where the couple shared the sex of their twins, amongst happy tears and cheering from friends and family. “I know I didn’t gather you all around just to hear how much I love this woman. I know you're really here ‘cause you wanna know what babies are we having,” says Jesse on a microphone, amidst cheering from the audience.

“We are so happy to announce that we are welcoming a son,” he pauses and points the microphone towards Francesca to let her speak, but she is seen tearing up, so Jesse continues, “And a daughter!”

More details

The LGBTQ+ couple, who got engaged last year, have been quite open about their fertility journey, which had its highs and lows. After quite a few failed embryo transfers, the couple joyfully announced the news of their expanding family, in March. Jesse, who is already a dad to 15-year-old Arlo and gave birth to him, came out as transgender in 2019. Francesca has noted before that they don’t have a preference for the babies’ sex, they just want to have kids together.

Francesca said that her partner has gone above and beyond to make her feel comfortable throughout the journey, especially since he has experienced the process before. “I don't think any other male, especially, would ever be able to understand like Jesse does, because he's done it and he's raised a child," she told E! News in June. She also added, “Having him has been amazing. Like, 10 out of 10, highly recommend being engaged to a trans man who has given birth.” Their heartwarming story continues as the loving couple prepares for their burgeoning family.