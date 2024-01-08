Golden Globes 2024: Oprah Winfrey addresses Taraji P. Henson feud rumours over The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey dazzled on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, wearing a sparkly purple dress. The 69-year-old TV host's custom-made Louis Vuitton dress was a sweet ode to The Color Purple, which she co-produced. On Sunday, the 2023 musical, adapted from the original 1985 namesake film, was up for two awards. The Halle Bailey-starrer film generated a lot of buzz online due to the rumoured feud between veteran actress Taraji P. Henson and Oprah. Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oprah Winfrey talks about Taraji P. Henson feud rumours

However, Oprah seemed to have enough of the rumours as she addressed the alleged feud during the interview rounds at the Golden Globes. The talk show host told Entertainment Tonight, “I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing, I heard I was trending yesterday because people are saying that I was not supporting Taraji.”

She continued, “Taraji will tell you herself that I've been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes production but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that people needed, I'm not in charge of the budget because that's Warner Brothers, you know, that's the way the studio system works.”

“We, as producers, everybody gets their salary everybody that's negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there was a problem with cars or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true,” The Oprah Winfrey Show host added.

Oprah further explained how the rumours were baseless and that people were simply assuming things online. “There was something online about us being separated at the top of the Empire State Building. On that particular day, we were so cold, so I don't know what kind of body language people were talking about. I was literally just trying to stay warm, and that was the fourth thing we had done. There's no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I,” she said.

Hilarious moment young girl asks Oprah about ‘turning purple?’

As Oprah walked through the red carpet, a young girl hilariously thought she was the “president” and asked about “turning purple” instead of filming The Color Purple. The 7-year-old girl began by asking, “So you're from The Color Purple?” To this, Oprah said, “Yes, I'm from The Color Purple.” After giggling, the girl told her, “You're also the president.”

Laughing at the child's innocence, she corrected, “I was the producer.” The girl then asked Oprah, “What did you like about turning purple?” and added that she had never watched. However, the television personality advised her not to watch the film at such a young age, saying, “You're too young.. so, I say, you can watch it when you turn 13.”