Oprah Winfrey is ‘done with body shaming’, admits using weight-loss pills for a ‘healthier lifestyle’

Oprah Winfrey has long been under public scrutiny regarding her body, with her weight journey often reaching the top of magazine and tabloid covers. The 69-year-old billionaire recently disclosed to PEOPLE that she includes an unspecified weight-loss drug in her workout regimen. Questions over Winfrey's weight loss techniques surfaced after she appeared to be in better shape during a recent press trip. The media mogul finally decided to give rest to all the speculations and rumors surrounding her body weight. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Oprah Winfrey with George Stephanopoulos and Arthur C. Brooks discuss "Build The Life You Want" at The 92nd Street Y, New York on September 12, 2023 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Oprah Winfrey discloses weight-loss medication use

In a conversation with the magazine, Oprah said "It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years, I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself.”

The color Purple star publicly revealed using weight-loss medications as part of her effort to lead a healthier lifestyle as she gets closer to turning 70. Her optimism stems from her improved ability to maintain a healthy weight over the long run. According to Winfrey, a medically prescribed medication for weight control is an important tool that should not be hidden but rather accepted as a helpful instrument. Oprah says “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.”

The American talk show host and television producer recalled the time from her early career when she was criticized by fashion critic Mr. Blackwell, who described her as "Dumpy, Frumpy, and Downright Lumpy" on a magazine cover. In response to the harsh statements, Winfrey was upset and disappointed rather than angry. "I didn’t feel angry. I felt sad. I felt hurt. I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault."

Oprah Winfrey reveals how successful she has found the unidentified drug to be

Oprah Winfrey says that her current strategy for living a healthy lifestyle is to finish eating by 4 p.m., drink a gallon of water every day, and follow WeightWatchers' point-counting guidelines. “I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control.”

The talk show host said that while her new diet plan includes portion control and exercise, taking medication is only a small component of it. Oprah Winfrey emphasized a change in her attitude on this aspect of her weight management journey by stating that she is now open to adopting weight-loss drugs, despite her previous reluctance to do so because she felt the need to prove her willpower.

The Selma actress claimed that she had never been healthier. "After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends,"