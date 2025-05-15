Halle Bailey gets sole custody of son Halo after restraining order against ex DDG over alleged abuse

Halle Bailey has been granted the sole physical and legal custody of her 16-month-old son, Halo, after filing for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend DDG, Page Six reported. On Tuesday, the Little Mermaid star sought sole custody of her child, alleging that the rapper had attacked her several times following their October 2024 breakup. Rapper DDG, left, and singer Halle Bailey watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Halle Bailey gets sole custody of son, Halo after ex DDG's alleged abuse

Bailey requested that she maintain sole custody of Halo, whom she shares with DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, in the future. In the court documents obtained by the outlet, the 25-year-old explained that she filed the restraining order without giving notice because she “was afraid that the violence would reoccur.”

The filing added that Bailey feared “the other party would take the children out of the area” before the order could be granted. Meanwhile, the Color Purple star alleged in her restraining order filing that “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse,” per AP.

In the legal documents, she detailed a January incident, where Granberry repeatedly called her a “b***h” while she was trying to strap their baby inside their car seat. “The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” she said in the documents. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”