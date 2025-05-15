Menu Explore
Halle Bailey gets sole custody of son Halo after restraining order against ex DDG over alleged abuse

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 15, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Halle Bailey has gained sole custody of her son, Halo, following a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, DDG, for alleged abuse.

Halle Bailey has been granted the sole physical and legal custody of her 16-month-old son, Halo, after filing for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend DDG, Page Six reported. On Tuesday, the Little Mermaid star sought sole custody of her child, alleging that the rapper had attacked her several times following their October 2024 breakup. 

Rapper DDG, left, and singer Halle Bailey watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)
Rapper DDG, left, and singer Halle Bailey watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Halle Bailey gets sole custody of son, Halo after ex DDG's alleged abuse

Bailey requested that she maintain sole custody of Halo, whom she shares with DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, in the future. In the court documents obtained by the outlet, the 25-year-old explained that she filed the restraining order without giving notice because she “was afraid that the violence would reoccur.”

Also Read: DDG and Halle Bailey: A look at their net worth amid legal tensions

The filing added that Bailey feared “the other party would take the children out of the area” before the order could be granted. Meanwhile, the Color Purple star alleged in her restraining order filing that “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse,” per AP. 

Also Read: DDG put his hands on Halle Bailey? Grammy-nominated singer makes huge accusations against the streamer

In the legal documents, she detailed a January incident, where Granberry repeatedly called her a “b***h” while she was trying to strap their baby inside their car seat. “The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” she said in the documents. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
