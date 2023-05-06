Rock bottom to Rockstar! Here's how Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife saved his Hollywood career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's ex-wife, Dany Garcia, has revealed in a recent interview with Marie Claire how she helped save the Hollywood career of the former wrestler turned actor. After leaving the world of sports entertainment, Johnson struggled to find his footing in Hollywood and was advised to change his look and not talk about his past as a pro wrestler. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Garcia, who took over as Johnson's manager shortly after their divorce, faced judgment from Hollywood insiders who were unsure about an ex-wife managing her former partner's career. However, Garcia was determined to help Johnson be himself and not conform to the expectations of others. She encouraged him to embrace his true self and to do what he was passionate about, and this ultimately led to a major turning point in his career.

The game-changer, according to Garcia, was when they left CAA in 2011 and moved to William Morris Endeavor. The new agency not only gave Johnson more opportunities to play roles that were in line with his vision, but it also allowed Garcia to implement her plan to use social media to its fullest potential. This move completely changed Johnson's career trajectory and helped him become the Hollywood powerhouse he is today.

While Johnson and Garcia's relationship started as a marriage, they were able to transition to business partners and build an empire together. However, this transition wasn't easy, and Johnson admitted that it took a lot of work behind the scenes, especially in terms of communication between the two sides. But their hard work and dedication paid off, and they were able to create a successful business together.

As The Rock inches closer to a $1 billion net worth, it's clear that Garcia's business savvy and support have played a crucial role in his success. And with their continued focus on communication and building something cool together, there's no telling what other heights they will reach in the future.