Strike strikes! 75th annual Emmy Awards postponed as actors' and writers' strike continues. Here's the new date

The highly anticipated 75th Annual Emmy Awards, scheduled for Sept. 18, will not be gracing our screens as planned. Taking in account the actors' and writers' strikes that have thrown Hollywood into a state of limbo. USA TODAY has confirmed that the ceremony, hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and set to air on Fox, will be postponed to January 2024. An Emmy Trophy is pictured in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

Strike Shutdowns

The once-glamorous streets of Hollywood have fallen silent due to the dual impact of the writers' and actors' strikes. As productions for movies and TV shows came to a grinding halt, it was inevitable that major events like the Emmy Awards would be affected. The actors' decision to join the striking writers earlier this month signaled a further escalation of the crisis.

The news of the Emmy Awards postponement didn't come as a surprise, considering the widespread disruptions caused by the strikes. The Daytime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for June 16 in Los Angeles, were already postponed in May due to the ongoing strike. Now, the primetime Emmys have followed suit, with their September date transformed into a mere placeholder until now.

Unveiling the Winners

Amidst the chaos, the Television Academy announced the Emmy nominations on July 12, barely 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced. HBO's acclaimed drama "Succession" snagged the spotlight with a whopping 27 nominations, including the coveted Best Drama category. As Hollywood struggles to find its rhythm, the Emmy Awards ceremony hangs in the balance, waiting for the dust to settle.

The decision to postpone the Emmy Awards marks a historic moment for the TV awards show. The last time such a move was made was back in 2001, following the tragic 9/11 attacks. The awards were eventually presented seven weeks later in November, as the nation mourned and healed.

Awaiting January's Red Carpet

As Hollywood continues to navigate the turbulent waters of the strikes, all eyes are on January 2024, when the 75th Annual Emmy Awards are expected to finally take center stage. The new date and a host for the ceremony are yet to be unveiled, but until then, the showbiz industry and fans alike can only hold their breath and hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing labor disputes.

