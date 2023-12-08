Hollywood mourns as Forest Whitaker's ex-wife Keisha Nash passes at 51

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Keisha Nash, the actress and entrepreneur who was once married to the eminent Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker. Keisha Nash Whitaker passed away at the age of 51, leaving behind a legacy of her work both on-screen and in the beauty industry. Keisha Nash actress, entrepreneur, and ex-wife of Forest Whitaker(Reuters/Danny Moloshok)

The family has confirmed her death to Deadline, while the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Keisha’s daughter, True Whitaker, shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother on Instagram, expressing her deep love and admiration. “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” wrote True, alongside a black-and-white photo of her mother. She continued, “The most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Heartfelt Insta story(Instagram/True Whitaker)

True also shared a touching photo of her mother with the soulful lyrics of Donny Hathaway’s ‘A Song For You’ playing in the background.

Keisha Nash Whitaker’s journey to fame began when she met Forest Whitaker on the set of the 1994 film ‘Blown Away,’ where she played his character’s girlfriend. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into real-life romance, leading to their marriage in 1996 in the picturesque Montego Bay, Jamaica. Together, they shared two daughters, True and Sonnet Noel, aged 25 and 27, respectively.

Forest Whitaker also has a son, Ocean, aged 33, from a previous relationship, as does Keisha, who has a daughter named Autumn, aged 32.

After 22 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in December 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite the end of their marriage, the respect and admiration they held for each other remained evident.

Keisha’s academic background includes her graduation from Lynn Classical High School in Lynn, Massachusetts, as reported by Northshore magazine in 2008. Her entrepreneurial spirit shone through her creation of Kissable Couture, a luxury cosmetics line she co-founded with makeup artist A.J. Crimson.

Her ambition was clear when she told O, The Oprah Magazine, “I’ve always been very ambitious. When my kids were younger, I tried to start a clothing line for children. But you have to be really committed to a new business, and at that time I was more focused on being a mother.”

Forest Whitaker, in a 2009 interview with Parade, spoke fondly of his wife’s strength, particularly in parenting. “To be honest, my wife is much stronger with the kids than I am. They come to me when they’re trying to slip something by. I have to always take a pause, when they come and say, ‘Hey Dad, is it OK if we do this?’ So I just look at them like, ‘Have you talked to your mom about that?’ They know I’m the easy one.”