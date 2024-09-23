How is Nicole Kidman doing after her mother's death? Keith Urban shares update

Nicole Kidman is mourning the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. The actor chose to miss the Venice Film Festival closing ceremony earlier this month, where she was declared the winner of Best Actress award for Babygirl. She recently expressed her gratitude to fans and friends for their overwhelming support during the tough time. Now Nicole's husband, singer Keith Urban, has shared an update about her in a new interview with The Times. (Also read: Nicole Kidman misses TIFF premiere of Babygirl after mom's death, director says she was ‘excited’ to attend) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. (AFP)

What Keith said about Nicole

Keith said, “Yeah, everybody’s good, man. Thank you for asking.” The singer chose not to elaborate any further or comment on the death of Nicole's mother.

At the closing ceremony of Venice Film Festival, the director of her film Halina Reijn, read a hand-written note penned by Nicole after accepting the Best Actress prize. "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

More details

Nicole has had a busy year. She first appeared in the Prime Video show Expats, directed by Lulu Wang. She also lead the Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair. Then, she appeared in the new series The Perfect Couple, which also starred actor Ishan Khatter. She will be seen next in the new season of Special Ops: Lioness.

In Babygirl, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who seemingly has a comfortable personal life with her husband Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern Harris Dickinson joins her company and she starts an affair with him. The film will be released in U.S. theaters by A24 on December 25.