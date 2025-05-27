Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Indian fans react as they spot idols of Hindu Gods in Jennifer Aniston's home. See her post here

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
May 27, 2025 11:50 AM IST

Jennifer Aniston's post included several other pictures, including selfies with Selena Gomez, and a moment with her longtime Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

Actor Jennifer Aniston gave her fans a peek into her weekend with a series of casual and adorable photos -- but one small detail had Indian fans especially curious. On Sunday, Jennifer shared a "Sunday Funday photo dump" on Instagram, showing a relaxed gathering with close friends. (Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's alleged stalker appears shirtless in court, smiles at camera, fans worried about actor's safety)

Jennifer Aniston shared a post on Instagram.
Jennifer Aniston shared a post on Instagram.

What really caught the eye of many Indian followers was a photo that showed a black table with a pot of red roses and several decorative statues. Among them was a small idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi, placed right next to a laughing Buddha.

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “You have Durga and Shiva statues there! Lovely!” A person said, “She keeps Hindu Gods' statues at home. Sweet.” “Jen worships Hindu Gods? Wow,” read a comment.

The post included other pictures, including selfies with actor Alessandro Nivola, a sweet snap with singer-actor Selena Gomez, and a moment with her longtime Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The rest of the photos showed Jennifer enjoying the sunny day with friends Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, Molly McNearney, and hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Friends actor was last seen in The Morning Show, which recently wrapped its third season. The show has been renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Indian fans react as they spot idols of Hindu Gods in Jennifer Aniston's home. See her post here
