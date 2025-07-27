Inside Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard's dreamy wedding weekend: Handwritten vows, designer gowns and more

Hannah Brown is officially married! The television star, known for her appearances on The Bachelorette, has finally tied the knot with longtime beau Adam Woolard. It was on Saturday, July 26, when Hannah exchanged wedding vows with Adam in a "classic" coastal ceremony at Domaine du Mont Leuze, perched above the French Riviera. With 101 guests in attendance, the duo embraced a setting as timeless as their bond. “We wanted something really timeless and classic, and really just the celebration of our love with our friends and family,” Brown told People. Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard are officially married. (hannahbrown/Instagram)

Hannah Brown reveals Adam Woolard's support in planning the wedding

Balancing wedding planning with a packed professional schedule was not exactly a breeze for Hannah Brown. The reality TV alum, fresh off her steamy book The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain and her stint as Head of Paradise Relations on Bachelor in Paradise season 10, called the process “a little crazy.”

Fortunately, she did not have to do it alone. “He really stepped up probably more than most grooms have had to,” Brown said of now-husband Adam Woolard. She also credits her planner Neillie Butler of Mariée Ami, who, she mentioned, took the lead in “calling most of the shots.”

Inside Hannah Brown's wedding

The wedding celebrations for Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard began in high style with a stunning welcome party at Le Negresco Beach Club in Nice on Friday, July 25. Guests embraced the “beach chic” theme, arriving in their finest for an “unforgettable” four-course dinner. On the big day, the couple shared a “special” first look to “feel as connected as possible," as reported by People magazine.

During the ceremony, a string quartet played Here Comes the Sun as their mothers and bridal party, including Heather Martin in a “fun” Show Me Your Mumu dress, walked the aisle. Br, wn wore a custom Mira Zwillinger gown and Jimmy Choo heels.

As per People, Hannah and Adam made their promises official with a mix of tradition and heartfelt words. They first exchanged classic vows, followed by personal handwritten ones, before slipping on rings from Ring Concierge.

While Brown picked the Nest Wedding Band, Woolard went with the 6mm Milgrain Comfort Fit. A kiss sealed the moment, as Everlasting Love played and the newlyweds exited hand-in-hand. For the reception, Brown slipped into the “Bayne” gown, “light as a feather,” and laced in romantic, embroidered tulle.

FAQs

Did Adam Woolard propose to Hannah Brown?

Yes, Adam Woolard proposed to Hannah Brown in August 2023 at theBolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee.

How did Hannah Brown meet Adam Woolard?

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard met on a dating app.

What is Adam Woolard famous for?

Adam Woolard is famous for his fashion sense and sharp looks.