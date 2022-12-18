James Cameron says he did scientific research to prove Jack and Rose couldn’t have survived together

Renowned filmmaker James Cameron recently said that he is ready to end the debate around his film Titanic. The sad ending of the film featuring Jack’s death (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) has always been in debate. James had earlier said that Jack’s death was needed for artistic reasons. Also read: When Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost Titanic as he refused screen test

James Cameron directed Titanic in 1997 which created a landmark in the history of cinema with 14 Oscar nominations and 11 wins. Many among the audience believed that Leonardo’s role could have been saved in the film. They argued that Kate Winslet (Rose) had enough space to save him on the floating wooden door, which was used as a raft.

Talking to Postmedia, James Cameron said, “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February.”

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive,” he clarified.

Titanic remains the third highest-grossing movie with a collection $2.2 billion at the box office. Meanwhile, James’ latest movie is Avatar: The Way of Water is currently ruling the domestic box office. On its opening day, the film collected approximately ₹38-40 crore. It crossed the opening day collections of Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home in India.

Avatar: The Way of Water has received positive reviews from critics. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver who revived their characters from the first film. It also added Kate Winslet to the cast.

