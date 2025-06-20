Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

James Gunn opens up about his favourite DC project and it's not Superman

ANI |
Jun 20, 2025 06:19 PM IST

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has many projects in the pipeline, including his Superman, which will be released on 11 July.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has many projects in the pipeline, with his Superman releasing on 11 July, season 2 of Peacemaker nearly wrapped for an August premiere, and the Lanterns HBO series halfway through filming, reported Variety. However, Gunn is also working on a few TV and film projects, which he has not revealed yet. (Also Read: James Gunn reacts to Zack Snyder fans trying to spoil Superman's box office: ‘It’s all right to have an opposing force’)

File photo of Peter Safran, Co-Chairman & CEO, DC Studios and James Gunn, Co-Chairman & CEO, DC Studios promoting Superman at CinemaCon.(Getty Images via AFP)
File photo of Peter Safran, Co-Chairman & CEO, DC Studios and James Gunn, Co-Chairman & CEO, DC Studios promoting Superman at CinemaCon.(Getty Images via AFP)

James Gunn's favourite project isn't Superman

One project in particular, he kept very quiet because he didn't want anyone to steal the idea, Gunn said, "My favourite thing has not been announced at all...There was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning, that when I pitched to David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company. And so that's one of the main things."

Gunn said he'll "probably" direct one of his new mystery projects. "Well, I always leave saying I'm going to direct something till I'm actually done with the screenplay, and then I say, 'Yeah, I want to do this.' But it's probably what I will direct. Yeah, probably, to be totally realistic. Yes, probably," he said.

On a famous actor pitching him a ‘masterpiece’

The ace director shared that when a well-known actor pitched him a project, he told him he was looking for a "masterpiece."

"I told it to one person who came in and pitched something that was an Elseworlds tale," he said. "It was a very, very, very famous movie actor. I said, 'It depends on how the screenplay comes out...If it's a masterpiece, I'll make it, but it has to be a masterpiece.' And he is like, 'I don't know if it's a masterpiece.' He got all funny. He's still working on it, though. He is still trying to do it, so we'll see. Masterpiece might be pushing it, but it's got to be really great."

James Gunn's upcoming projects

Gunn didn't just tease upcoming movies. He also mentioned another "favourite thing" that's a TV project.

"Then there's another TV show that's my favourite thing in all of this, that is hopefully getting made soon," he said, adding, “It's just my favourite thing. And then there's the movie...Oh s**t! I don't know what I'm allowed to say or not say, but there are a couple of other movies that are being written, one of which is in pretty good shape, another which is kind of closer to the start, but we feel positive about. And then there's a thing I'm writing, which I think it's okay.... So what will be the next thing after Clayface is not 100 per cent certain, but it's pretty certain.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / James Gunn opens up about his favourite DC project and it's not Superman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On