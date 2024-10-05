Jamie Foxx's daughter celebrated her engagement in dad's rehab room: ‘Small celebration, but it was…’

Corinne Foxx recently revealed the details of her engagement to Joe Hooten, sharing how the moment became a family affair. Hooten, now her husband, made sure to include Corinne’s father, Jamie Foxx, in the proposal despite the actor's health challenges at the time. Corinne Fox was walked down the aisle by her father, Jamie(Instagram/garcelle)

The ‘Day Shift’ actor was recovering in a physical rehabilitation centre after a serious medical complication earlier in 2023. Corinne told Vogue how the proposal was originally planned to take place in Ireland. However, when Jamie was unexpectedly hospitalized in April 2023, the plan had to change.

Hooten adjusted and ensured that Jamie could still be there through FaceTime. “He … planned a very special post-engagement party in my dad’s room in Chicago,” Corinne told Vogue, adding that it was a “small celebration, but it was so intimate and meaningful.”

Corinne Fox clarifies father Jamie Foxx's health rumors

Corinne initially informed her social media followers that her father had experienced a “medical complication” and was on his way to recovery. In the weeks that followed, rumours about Jamie's condition circulated, but Corinne clarified that he had already been out of the hospital for some time.

Corinne explained how Hooten proposed in a park in Chicago during the same time he originally intended, flying out Corinne’s mother, Connie Kline, and her aunts to witness the moment. “Little did I know that Joe had changed his plans so he could still propose on the same day — just in a different city,” she said.

The engagement happened in a beautiful wedding in September 2023 at Jamie’s home in Los Angeles, with the actor walking Corinne down the aisle.

The couple exchanged vows to the strings of Ray Charles’ “Georgia On My Mind,” a moment that Corinne said left “not a dry eye in the house.”

Jamie, who had been excited for this moment long before it arrived, had previously expressed his emotions when Corinne announced her engagement in December 2023. “@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… can’t wait to walk you down that isle [sic],” the Oscar winner wrote.