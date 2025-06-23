Jennifer Garner packs on PDA with boyfriend John Miller at LA charity event

Jennifer Garner was all smiles with her boyfriend, John Miller, at a charity event in Los Angeles on Sunday. As per a TMZ report, the couple took part in a fundraiser for Save The Children, which supports hungry children around the world. After finishing a one-mile run, the 53-year-old put her arm around the businessman, giving him a loving kiss. Their sweet moment was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the day. File photo of Jennifer Garner(Getty Images via AFP)

John Miller moved in part-time with Jennifer Garner after wildfires

In May, John Miller started staying at Jennifer Garner’s home in Los Angeles more often. This change happened after Miller had to leave his own house because of the wildfires in California earlier this year. The businessman split his time between his office in the city and Garner’s home. Even though he was spending more time with Garner, Miller wanted to make sure he was not being a burden.

Couple’s therapy

Back in April, Jennifer Garner and John Miller reportedly turned to couple’s therapy after nearly seven years of navigating an on-again-off-again relationship that began in 2018. According to RadarOnline, the decision came as tensions grew over the continued involvement of Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in their lives.

The source of the friction? Affleck’s increasing reliance on Garner following his separation from Jennifer Lopez. As co-parents to three children, Violet, Fin and Samuel, Garner and Affleck understandably remain in close contact. But according to an insider, that closeness has begun to wear on Miller.

“John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it's really grating on him. He loves Jennifer and doesn't want to lose her, but there's only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks," the source told RadarOnline.

