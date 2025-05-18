Menu Explore
‘You feel like an alien’: Jennifer Lawrence opens up on postpartum, her new film Die, My Love at Cannes Film Festival

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 18, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Jennifer Lawrence's Die, My Love premiered at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation from the attendees.

Jennifer Lawrence- starrer 'Die, My Love' premiered at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation from the attendees. The movie revolves around a new mother descending into madness. At the Cannes press conference, the actress shared her own experience with motherhood and postpartum, reported Variety. (Also read: Die, My Love first reviews: Critics laud Jennifer Lawrence's ‘Oscar-worthy’ performance, hail ‘superb’ Robert Pattinson)

Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall for the film "Die, My Love" at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)
Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall for the film "Die, My Love" at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)

What Jennifer said

"As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking," Lawrence said of filming the movie as quoted by Variety.

"I had just had my firstborn, and there's not really anything like postpartum. It's extremely isolating, which is so interesting. When Lynne moves this couple into Montana, she doesn't have a community. She doesn't have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien," said Jennifer Lawrence as quoted by Variety.

Director Lynne Ramsay and cast members Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson pose during a photocall for the film "Die, My Love" in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)
Director Lynne Ramsay and cast members Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson pose during a photocall for the film "Die, My Love" in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

During the press conference, the actress also revealed that she filmed "Die My Love" while being five months pregnant with her second child.

"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible," she said of motherhood as quoted by Variety.

She continued, "So not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working, they've taught me -- I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion. It's almost like feeling a blister or something -- like, so sensitive. So they've changed my life, obviously, for the best and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."

As per the outlet, the movie 'Die, My Love' is based on author Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, which centres on a new mother who enters psychosis after developing postpartum depression.

Oscar winner Lawrence stars in Ramsay's film as the mother, with Pattinson playing her husband.

The couple's marriage is thrown into disarray amid the wife's mental health struggle. 

(via inputs from ANI)

