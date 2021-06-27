Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted enjoying romantic date night in Los Angeles

Friday night is date night! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Los Angeles on Friday, and the two looked happier than ever.

As per Fox News, Jennifer arrived at Avra Beverly Hills, a Greek seafood restaurant, with Ben in the same car. A driver in a Rolls-Royce dropped them off at the back entrance, but photographers captured the couple's huge smiles.

The Hustlers star appeared to laugh while in the vehicle with her beau, according to photos obtained by Just Jared.

For the outing, Jennifer Lopez dressed up in a neutral colour palette with a cream coat over a white shirt and tan shorts. She completed her look with a pair of sky-high stilettos and a ponytail. Ben wore a green button-down shirt with a matching belt along with black jeans and shoes to match his jacket.

The Argo director has been very happy since reuniting with Jennifer, who he was engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

"Jen and Ben have been all over each other and can't seem to get enough -- all day, every day," a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. "Their chemistry is off the charts."





The singer and Oscar winner reunited in April shortly after Jennifer ended her engagement to athlete Alex Rodriguez, breaking off a four-year relationship. They quickly started traveling the country together with meet-ups in Montana, Miami, Malibu and more.

Fans saw their chemistry when the two kissed for the cameras at a California birthday dinner for Jennifer's sister, Lynda Lopez, on June 13. In addition to Bennifer's big lip lock, the party was also attended by Jennifer's children, twins Maximillian and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Introducing a new romance to children is a big step for any single parent. Jennifer was "reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away," the insider told Us Weekly in May before the twins met Ben before adding, "Eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben."

It seems the families are slowly but surely blending together. Another source said the singer and actor Jennifer Garner, with whom Ben shares his three children, share mutual respect, with the Alias alum giving Jennifer her "seal of approval" in early June.

"J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother," the insider told Us Weekly. "Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled J. Lo's attraction to him."

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in 2002 and were infamously dubbed "Bennifer" in headlines. They postponed their wedding in 2003, just days before they were set to tie the knot. By 2004, the couple's relationship was over.

Before rekindling his romance with Jennifer, Ben was with actor Ana de Armas and split with her in January.