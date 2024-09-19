Jennifer Lopez plans to ‘embarrass’ Ben Affleck in a very nasty way

Jennifer Lopez reportedly plans to “embarrass” and take revenge on her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, by revealing his prowess in the bedroom. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted together

In Touch Weekly reported Lopez is not prepared to forgive Affleck following their recent split. “When they were together, J. Lo put Ben on a pedestal, particularly when it came to their bedroom life,” the insider said. “But now, she's telling people he wasn't as impressive as she once thought.”

However, since their separation, Lopez's view of Affleck has changed. “But her rose-colored glasses are off and she’s telling people he was actually a pretty selfish and basic lover,” the source added.

Lopez aims to ‘hit Ben where it hurts’

For readers and those unfamiliar, Lopez had previously written songs celebrating her passionate romance with Affleck. Her album This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, released in February 2024, was a tribute to their rekindled love, and even featured songs inspired by their private life.

However, now that their relationship has come to an end, Lopez reportedly regrets creating such intimate tributes. “She's frustrated that she wrote all those romantic lyrics about him,” the insider told In Touch.

“Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it,” JLo wrote in her song.

However, since their split in April, Lopez’s feelings have reportedly changed drastically. Now, she is rumoured to be working on a follow-up song that will take a much different tone.

Now the Atlast star is “ready to release a breakup song that will hit him where it hurts, especially in terms of his bedroom skills.”

Despite his apparent hesitation in the album and its accompanying documentary, sources indicated that Affleck was initially supportive of the project. “Ben was very much the driving force behind the project,” the source explained, adding that he encouraged Lopez to move forward with the album and film, even if he later appeared surprised by the final product.