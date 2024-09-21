J.Lo's pals concerned as she uses ‘alcohol as a crutch’ amid divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez had her friends concerned as she is reportedly numbing the pain of her divorce from Ben Affleck with alcohol. Her inner circle worries that the singer will plunge into a dark abyss if she continues down this path. J.Lo recently posted on Instagram that she knocked off a glass of her alcohol brand, Delila Margarita cocktail. A source claimed that she needed liquid courage before meeting her ex-husband, Affleck. Jennifer Lopez's new "social" drinking habits have her inner circle concerned.(@jlo/Instagram)

J.Lo on booze amid divorce from Affleck

The sources revealed to RadarOnline, “The fact she needed booze in her belly before her latest meeting with Ben kind of says it all. She appears to be self-medicating and unable to handle the raw reality of this divorce without some type of pick-me-up." They added, “She used to only drink socially, but not it's a bigger part of her daily routine and the cocktails she mixes up are apparently lethally strong.”

The On The Floor singer and Affleck first broke up in 2004 after being engaged for two years and then rekindled their romance in 2021. The former couple got married in 2022, however, filed for divorce two years later, in August 2024.

The source said to the outlet, “J.Lo was not prepared for this breakup. She genuinely thought they would work through their troubles, but Ben just threw in the towel and walked. He's left her totally wrecked."

J.Lo has her friends worried about her alcohol consumption

Lopez faced major backlash for her alcohol line as for the longest time she had the reputation of being a teetotaler. Critics also slammed her for launching an alcohol brand as her then-husband was known to be struggling with his alcohol struggles.

However, she had explained earlier, “I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink. What's she doing with a cocktail line?' That was true for a long time. I didn't drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past ten, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail."

Since then, the 55-year-old’s friends have worried about her new “social” drinking turning into a risky habit. An insider revealed to the media outlet, “She's really struggling emotionally right now and the big worry among her friends is that she's using alcohol as a crutch. J.Lo's saying a few drinks to take the edge off is the least she deserves, which is a fair point – but it seems so out of character."