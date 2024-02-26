John Cena has the sweetest response to Shah Rukh Khan's comment on his video

John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan had a wholesome interaction via their respective X accounts. After Shah Rukh responded to the clip of John singing Bholi Si Surat from his film Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) in the gym, John has now replied, expressing his gratitude towards the actor. (Also read: Allu Arjun's son sings Lutt Putt Gaya, Shah Rukh Khan promises to make his kids sing Srivalli in return) Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena interacted via X.

What John Cena said in response

On Monday, John Cena took note that Shah Rukh had acknowledged his singing video and replied to it. He said in return, “You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do.”

It all began when wrestler Gurv Sihra had shared a video of John Cena singing with him in Hindi during their gym session. The video quickly went viral and in no time, it reached Shah Rukh Khan as well. The actor then tweeted, “Thank you both… Love it and love you @JohnCena. I’m gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha.”

About the video

In the video, Gurv introduced John Cena as a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan’. "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there’s tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song," said John in the video.

Furthermore, Gurv said, "This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this, it's a big hit song." Then he sang the lines, as John repeated them, which went like: Bholi Si Surat/ Aankhon mein masti/ Dur khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye. Gurv shared the video and wrote in the caption, "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @johncena @wweindia @iamsrk."

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh and John Cena have had a interaction through social media. John had written in 2018, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less tortuous – Shah Rukh Khan." The actor had replied saying, "Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero."

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He is yet to announce his next project.

