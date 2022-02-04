Joker and Harley Quinn dance on ice at Winter Olympics, fan asks, 'Am I hallucinating?' Watch

The German figure skating contingent at the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics had an interesting choice of costume in the competition on Friday. In the Rhythm Dance category of the competition, Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller appeared in cosplay as Joker and Harley Quinn.

The two competitors came on to the skating rink with Tim dressed in Joker's purple colours and Katharine sporting Harley's pink outfit and make-up. They then danced to Britney Spears' famous song Toxic. The combination of costumes and music had many sports fans baffled.

Team Germany is skating as Harley Quinn And The Joker?? I have to cheer for USA, Right???RIGHT



pic.twitter.com/NXsuMgdFB9 — Stream the Vote (@StreamtheVote) February 4, 2022

While competitors often opt for catchy music in figure skating competitions, the costumes are usually more subtle and conservative. Hence, this was a surprise choice for many. Fans took to social media to express their amusement at the routine.

WHEN I SAID CAMPIER I DIDN'T MEAN HARLEY AND JOKER https://t.co/TEdAkINYje pic.twitter.com/IBwbJZkdq3 — river (@nakachokos) February 4, 2022

Did everyone else see the figure skaters dressed like the Joker and Harley Quinn, please tell me I'm not hallucinating — Jordan Mountkatzle (@NaturallyKatz11) February 4, 2022

"Did everyone else see the figure skaters dressed like the Joker and Harley Quinn, please tell me I'm not hallucinating," wrote one viewer on Twitter. Others were in disbelief. One fan tweeted, "I cannot believe Germany brought a Joker/Harley Quinn themed ice dance routine for their rhythm dance. #Olympics."

Another fan joked that the news and tweets about this routine are what alerted them to the fact that the Winter Olympics are underway. The Beijing Winter Olympics began on Friday, February 4 and will continue till February 20.

Also read: Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, introduces cast of Birds of Prey in surprise teaser video. Watch here

Joker and Harley Quinn are popular DC characters that have appeared in multiple films and TV shows over the years. The most recent appearance of the duo together on screen was in Suicide Squad, where the roles were played by Jared Leto and Margot Robbie respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON