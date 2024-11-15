Josh Brolin discloses his nicotine pouch addiction, admits he used it at night too: ‘I have a pouch…’

Josh Brolin revealed that he always has a nicotine pouch in his mouth even during his bedtime. The actor confessed that his habit is so strong that there are times when he would even pack a lip in an unconscious state. Brolin who married his third wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin in 2016, shared his struggles with addiction on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast on Thursday. Josh Brolin disclosed his addiction to nicotine pouches, which he uses 24/7, including at night. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Josh Brolin shares his addiction struggle

On the podcast, the actor who played Thanos in Marvel’s Avengers franchise admitted, “I have a pouch in my lip, and I’m not f***ing lying, 24 hours a day. Then I started taking them out and putting them on the bedside table.” As he demonstrated opening a Zym pack, the actor said, “My wife would hear this in the middle of the night. I don’t even know I’m doing it, I’m asleep.”

Brolin is also a father to daughter Eden, 30, and son Trevor, 36, with ex-wife Alice Adair and often worried that this bad habit of his would be picked on by his children. He said, ‘My kid would pick it up at 2 years old, which is really — maybe there’s not any nicotine, maybe there’s not any danger, but if she puts it in her mouth, she’s gonna get sick. And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, ‘Don’t do that. Stay away from daddy’s s**t. Daddy needs that,’” as reported by Page Six.

According to Yale Medicine, nicotine pouches are tobacco-free and “are tucked in between a person’s lip or cheek and gums; the nicotine is absorbed into their bloodstream through mucous membranes in their mouth.” Before the pouches, Brolin was used to sucking on nicotine lozenges, however, they caused huge damage to his sparkling smile.

He divulged, “They go away in two seconds, but they taste like gasoline, and there’s a punch to them. But I used to keep them up between my gum and my tooth line. I got seven cavities. That’s why I switched to [pouches]. There’s a ton of sugar [in lozenges].”

Brolin recalls his desperation for substance

The actor remembered the time when he was busy in a shoot in the Middle East when he was approached by a local merchant who was carrying doses which were bigger than his usual intake. He shared, “We’re in Jordan, and he comes up to me, and he says, ‘I have some,’ and it has a skull and crossbones on the top, and it’s 40-milligram packets. And I said, ‘I can’t do that.'”

However, the idea did not seem that crazy to him at the time given he had only “four or five more tins” of his own left. Thus he decided to give it a try.

He revealed, “I stick the thing in my mouth for no more, and I swear to God on my kids, for no more than 20 seconds, and I had to cancel dinner that night. I literally was s***ing my brains out.”