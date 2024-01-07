close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Judd Apatow says it's 'insulting' to classify 'Barbie' as adapted screenplay in Oscars race

Judd Apatow says it's 'insulting' to classify 'Barbie' as adapted screenplay in Oscars race

PTI |
Jan 07, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Judd Apatow says it's 'insulting' to classify 'Barbie' as adapted screenplay in Oscars race

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) After it was announced that "Barbie" will compete for a best adapted screenplay nomination at the 96th Academy Awards despite campaigning for original screenplay, filmmaker Judd Apatow says it's an insult to the writers to say they were working off "existing material".

HT Image
HT Image

Greta Gerwig directed "Barbie" from a script she co-wrote with her husband and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach. Fronted by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film grossed over USD 1 billion at worldwide box office in 2023.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Apatow, director of "Knocked Up" and "This is 40", shared his disagreement in an X post quoting the Academy's decision reported by a news portal.

"It's insulting to the writers to say they were working off of existing material. There was no existing material or story. There was a clear box," he wrote on Saturday.

According to Variety, each awards body and voting group has its own subset of rules for movies in terms of which screenplay category they can submit or ultimately be nominated.

The Writers Branch executive committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apparently classified Gerwig's film as an adapted screenplay because Barbie and Ken were pre-existing dolls from Mattel.

Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America has designated "Barbie" an original work, and it will remain in that category for the upcoming WGA Awards.

Gerwig, who became the first woman to helm a billion-dollar movie, has been nominated for three Oscars in her career: "Lady Bird" (2016) for original screenplay and directing, and "Little Women" (2019) in adapted.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out