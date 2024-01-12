Julia Roberts says not doing nude scenes in her career is a ‘choice I make for myself'

Julia Roberts is one of the most beloved stars of Hollywood, having starred in a number of memorable films including Runaway Bride, Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, and My Best Friend's Wedding among others. In a new interview for British Vogue with her Noting Hill director Richard Curtis, the actor shared that she has consciously chosen not to do nude scenes in her films. (Also read: Kristen Stewart says Twilight is ‘such a gay movie’) Julia Roberts talked about her choice of not saying yes to nude scenes.(AFP)

What Julia Roberts said

Speaking with Richard Curtis for British Vogue, Julia was asked whether she ever thought of representation in her career. She said in response, "I think it would be more to the point that the things I choose not to do are representative of me. You know, not to be criticizing others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself. But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something.”

On being in the public eye now

In the same interview, the actor also added how it is more difficult for a young actor to start their journey in the show business now. "I don’t know if it’s better, because it’s not my experience, but it just seems very different. And in a way, it seems so cluttered. There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting. Whereas I feel like, and again this is just my perception, because I don’t really know – I’m not a young person starting out in show business in the 21st century – but it seems to me that it was: you meet people, you read for parts, you try to get jobs, you get a job, you try to do a good job, and from that job, you might meet some new people who might suggest you to some other people and then you might get another job and you might get paid a little bit more for that job, and it might be a little bit of a better job. It kind of just made this sort of structural sense, and now it just seems more chaotic. There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff," she added.

Julia was recently seen opposite Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali in the Netflix original movie Leave the World Behind. The film released on Netflix last month.

