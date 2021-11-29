Juno star Elliot Page poses shirtless in mirror selfie, jokes he's testing 'new phone'. See pic

Actor Elliot Page posted a nude mirror selfie and teased that he is testing his 'new phone'. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Elliot shared the picture as he stood in front of a mirror.

In the photo, Elliot Page stood in a pair of black pants and shoes. He also wore a chain around his neck as he clicked the picture. Sharing the photo, Elliot captioned it, "Oh good my new phone works."

Reacting to the post, film director Ian Daniel wrote, "you’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness." Awkwafina said, "New phone??" Tommy Dorfman commented, "brooooo."

Elliot was recently seen at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City in an all-black suit. The event marked his first red carpet appearance since publicly coming out as trans man in December 2020.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in April, Elliot had said, I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” he said. When asked what brought Elliot the most joy, he had said it was the things like having a towel around his waist after a shower, wearing a T-shirt or touching his chest.

He had added that it made him “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time”. Elliot had also added, “This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven't gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old.”

In his December post on Instagram Elliot had shared a long note. A part of his post read, "I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

He had added, “The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. Elliot had shared the post captioning it, “All my love, Elliot.”