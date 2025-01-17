Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of allegedly asking to ‘get a nose job’ in new lawsuit

Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake Lively told him to get a “nose job” in a recently filed lawsuit against his It Ends with Us co-star and Ryan Reynolds. This also involves Lively and Reynolds in ongoing attempts to smear Baldoni and his team, the lawsuit says that other false accusations of sexual harassment were thus made to damage his reputation. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the sets of It Ends With Us

Daily Mail cited court documents showing Baldoni and his publicists claim Lively leveraged her star power to interfere with the production of It Ends With Us. The documents allege that Lively “muscled in on production” despite not reading the source material until filming was already underway.

Baldoni describes challenges during production, including a montage scene where he claims Lively frequently broke character, speaking as herself rather than portraying Lily Bloom. He also claims she insulted him by using impolite language on his nose during the scene.

“Lively apologized for the smell of her spray tan and body makeup. Baldoni responded, ‘It smells good,’ and continued acting, slow dancing as he believed his character would with his partner, which requires some amount of physical touching,” the lawsuit reads.

“Lively took them out of character again and began to joke about Baldoni’s nose, which he laughed off and joked in turn, even as Lively joked that he should get plastic surgery.”

Lively accused Bladoni of sexual harassment and ‘smear campaigning’ against her

Lively’s lawsuit, filed in December 2024, accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment, including driving a “smear campaign” against her. “At one point, he leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘It smells so good.’ None of this was remotely in character, or based on any dialogue in the script,” her complaint reads.

Baldoni’s lawsuit counters her claims, asserting, “Lively alleges Baldoni inappropriately commented on her physical appearance. It was the other way around. Lively incorrectly alleges that this scene was filmed without sound. Baldoni was wearing a microphone and the entire exchange is captured on camera.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Lively’s “nose job” comment was particularly harmful, as Baldoni has publicly discussed his struggles with body dysmorphia on his podcast, Man Enough.

Baldoni also claims Lively demanded he be excluded from the premiere of It Ends With Us in August 2024. He alleges security relegated him and his family to a basement “makeshift holding area” surrounded by concession stand stock. “Security personnel, acting as though there was a risk of ‘escape,’ escorted Baldoni’s group to the basement,” the lawsuit reads.