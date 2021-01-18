Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with wife Jessica Biel, a year after cheating scandal
- Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child, a year after he publicly apologised for inappropriate behaviour amid cheating rumours.
Actor-singer Justin Timberlake has revealed that his wife, Jessica Biel, gave birth to their second child last year. He also revealed the name of the baby boy: Phineas.
In an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, he said that they are 'thrilled' and 'couldn't be happier'. The couple's first son, Silas, was born in 2015.
"He's awesome and he's so cute ... and nobody's sleeping," he told Ellen, who recalled the time when she he told her about the baby being on the way. "I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby'," she said.
This comes a year after rumours of the couple's marriage being on the rocks did the rounds after Timberlake was photographed in a compromising position with a co-star. He had issued an apology to his wife, and wrote in an Instagram post, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”
He continued, “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”
Also read: Justin Timberlake issues public apology to wife Jessica Biel after cheating rumours, says ‘I regret my behaviour’
Timberlake will soon be seen in Palmer, a drama about an ex-con on the path to righteousness. The film will be released on Apple TV+ on January 29.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with Jessica Biel, reveals name
- Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child, a year after he publicly apologised for inappropriate behaviour amid cheating rumours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra drops Divine's banging original song from White Tiger. Listen
- Priyanka Chopra has shared Jungle Mantra, an original song from the White Tiger soundtrack, by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T. Listen here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB
- Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room
- One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russell Brand praises Ali's moustache in Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after refusing to wear a mask in public
- Bruce Willis was clicked without a mask at a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Monday. He later said that it was an 'error in judgment'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, calls it 'unreal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth
- First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about India's role in the future of the MCU, and the mind-bending WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra debuts in Hollywood: 'The Never Back Down role was written for me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Simply brilliant, if you can get over Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox