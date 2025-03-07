Menu Explore
Kate Hudson on being typecast as the romcom queen in Hollywood: ‘They love to put you in a box’

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 07, 2025 07:27 PM IST

Kate Hudson revealed her dissatisfaction with being typecast in Hollywood, feeling confined to similar romcom roles. 

Certain actors are seen time and again in the same type of roles and movie genres. One may think that the actor has carved out a niche, or gotten too cosy in their comfort zone and has a particular preference only. But sometimes it may just be out of compulsion. The underlying reasons hint at the curious case of typecasting in movie industries.

Kate Hudson is often called the romcom queen.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kate Hudson voiced her frustration with Hollywood's tendency to pigeonhole actors. She opened up on Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce as the host.

Hollywood's tendency to typecast

Kate Hudson is often hailed as one of the ‘rom-com queens,’ thanks to her unforgettable performances in evergreen romcom classics like Bride Wars and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. In fact, her roles were so memorable, her face became synonymous with the romcom genre. But she felt this restricted her to explore other genres or roles.

The actor on the podcast expressed frustration over being typecast, highlighting that the industry’s tendency to label actors, making it challenging for them to break out of the mold.

Kate said, “As Hollywood goes, they love to put you in a box. They love it. And so I think when you're younger, you don't want to be pigeonholed into an idea that that's what you do. And the second you have success in a rom-com as a woman, it's like they just want you in that. So it's like you love it, and then at the same time you're like, 'Yeah, but I want to do other things. I don't want to just do this all the time.'”

This reputation as the ‘rom-com queen’ leaves the actor with somewhat mixed feelings. "I think what happens when you have a very successful rom-com, it sort of becomes what people expect from you. And want from you, and as an actor, you're sort of like, 'Yeah, but I want to do a million different things.'”

More about her work

To try out diverse ventures, she released her debut album Glorious in 2024. Breaking away from the romantic movies genre, she recently starred in the sports comedy series Running Point, streaming on Netflix.

See More
