Kenan Thompson leaves ‘very generous tip’ at SNL afterparty with Adam Sandler and stars

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 16, 2024 09:58 PM IST

Kenan Thompson left a huge sum as tip at Zuma NYC after the SNL afterparty.

Kenan Thompson made a generous gesture at the Saturday Night Live afterparty this weekend, leaving "a very generous tip" at Zuma New York City, according to an insider who spoke exclusively to Page Six. Other notable celebrity guests included Chris Rock and Paul Mescal, adding to the star-studded gathering. The 46-year-old comedian enjoyed a bone-in ribeye with truffles, while fellow guest Adam Sandler, 58, opted for the restaurant’s tuna nigiri. Other notable celebrity guests included Chris Rock and Paul Mescal, adding to the star-studded gathering.

Kenan Thompson generously tipped $1,500 at Zuma NYC following the SNL afterparty, attended by stars like Chris Rock and Adam Sandler.(@kenanthompson/X)
Kenan Thompson generously tipped $1,500 at Zuma NYC following the SNL afterparty, attended by stars like Chris Rock and Adam Sandler.(@kenanthompson/X)

Thompson’s ‘generous tip’ amount revealed

The source divulged to the news outlet that the comedian “left staff with a $1,500 [tip] on a $1,400 check. Sandler asked the chef for the off-menu Tomahawk steak, to which the chef agreed. But Adam declined after hearing it would be a 45-minute cook time.”

Sandler who made a surprise appearance on SNL over the weekend was the first one to join the afterparty. On his way in, he told the doorman that he was “handsome”. Later, the recent comedy show host, Chris Rock joined Sandler. The table was completed by fellow comedy stars Dave Chapelle, Aziz Ansari and the creator of SNL, Lorne Michaels, as reported by Page Six.

Gracie Abrams who was the musical guest of the night was also present along with her rumoured boyfriend Mescal. The two were spotted holding hands as they attended the afterparty of Gladiator II in Los Angeles on November 18.

Others in attendance

The other celebrities who joined the celebration included Marcello Hernandez, J.J. Abrams, Jackson Mahomes, Simu Liu and Devon Walker. Earlier in the evening, Rock took a jab at Jonah Hill while referencing the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin, Luigi Mangione, during his opening monologue.

He said, “We got Luigi … you know. And that’s good. I really feel sorry for the family. I mean, everybody is fixated on how good this guy looks. If he looked like Jonah Hill no one would care. They’d already given him the chair already. He’d be dead, OK?”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
