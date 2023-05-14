Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance timeline - From secret dates to Lakers Game

It's the celebrity romance that has fans buzzing – model Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny have been spotted together multiple times, and sources say their relationship is heating up. It's the celebrity romance that has fans buzzing – model Kendall Jenner and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny have been spotted together multiple times, and sources say their relationship is heating up.(Twitter)

The couple was first seen together on a date in Beverly Hills in February, and since then they've been photographed at Coachella, attending concerts, and even going horseback riding together.

According to insiders, Jenner wasn't initially looking to date anyone, but things have changed as she's gotten to know Bad Bunny. "Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they're seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better," a source told US Weekly in March.

Fast forward to May, and another source says the couple is becoming "more serious" and that Jenner sees "long-term potential" with Bad Bunny.

"They complement each other on so many levels and she's enjoying getting to know him better every day," the insider said.

The couple has been spotted out with friends and family, and they even went on vacation together, according to reports.

While neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny has confirmed the relationship publicly, sources say they're happy together and enjoying each other's company.

"He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill," a source told People in May.

Jenner, who split from ex-boyfriend Devin Booker earlier this year, seems to be smitten with Bad Bunny, and fans can't get enough of their sweet moments together.

As for Bad Bunny, he's been known to keep his private life under wraps, but it seems he's found a special connection with Jenner.

Only time will tell where their romance will go, but for now, fans are loving seeing the pair together and can't wait to see what's next for them.