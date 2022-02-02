Kerala hospital apologises for using Morgan Freeman's pic for skin treatment ad: ‘Sorry for lack of knowledge'

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman's picture was used by a Kerala hospital to advertise its skin treatment facilities. The hospital has now tendered an apology. The services advertised by the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital had included the removal of warts, skin tags, milia and molluscum.

The advertisement featured Morgan Freeman on a standee and the message read, “Get your skin tags, DPNs, warts, milia, molluscum and comedones removed through simple procedures easily in a single visit.”

Speaking with Indian Express, Vadakara Cooperative hospital marketing head T Sunil, said, “A dermatologist joined our Out Patient Department recently. In order to publicise that there are skincare treatment facilities at the hospital, the board was installed and kept there for four days. A local designer created it. Due to lack of knowledge and seriousness, the board was carelessly installed in front of the OPD. A person inquired why Nelson Mandela’s photo was printed for the ad. After that, we removed it on Saturday.” Morgan played Nelson Mandela in Invictus (2009).

He added, “However, the ad went viral on social media by Sunday. We extended our apology on Facebook. We understand that Freeman is a great artist, admired by many people across the world. We sincerely say sorry for the lack of knowledge."

Earlier, the hospital was slammed by social media users. ANI shared a few comments. "Oh, my god! The dermatology department of a Kerala cooperative hospital is using the photo of Morgan Freeman to claim they can remove warts & skin tags in a single visit! Show respect & basic courtesy, people! @morgan_freeman," said a person. "Disgusting," wrote another user.

"Sir, @morgan_freeman your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India. Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments," author Rejimon Kuttappan wrote.

Morgan will star in the upcoming thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead. It also features Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander. The movie is an original screenplay by Timothy Holland, directed by Michael Mailer and produced by Hollywood veteran Andrew Stevens. Dawn Bursteen and Alan B Bursteen of Milestone Studios are executive producers.

He has been honoured with an Oscar Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award. He has featured in many films incluidng Unforgiven, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, Invictus, The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012), London Has Fallen, The Comeback Trail, and Coming 2 America.

