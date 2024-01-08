Meet Jo Koy: 5 fun facts about the Golden Globes 2024 host

At 52, Jo Koy wears many hats—stand-up comedian, actor, and the lead in the film Easter Sunday, a tale drawn from his own experiences. Renowned for his comedic prowess, he's showcased in numerous specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. US comedian Jo Koy hosted the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards 2024(AFP)

With over 140 appearances on Chelsea Handler's Chelsea Lately as a roundtable guest, Koy has solidified his place in the comedy scene. In 2018, he was honoured with the title of ‘Stand-Up Comedian of the Year’ at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival held in Montreal, Canada. Here's a look at five fun facts about this years host at the Golden Globes Awards.

US comedian Jo Koy at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet (AFP)

From Tacoma to 'My Jo'

Joseph Glenn Herbert, known by his stage name Jo Koy, hails from Tacoma, Washington, where he spent his formative years. The moniker ‘Jo Koy’ was a childhood nickname lovingly given to him by his family. In Tagalog, a Philippine language, “Ko” translates to “my,” rendering “Jo Ko” as “My Jo.” This personal touch adds a special significance to his chosen stage identity.

Jo Koy's Comedy Odyssey

Blessed with the ability to bring on the laughs, Jo Koy has graced audiences with six comedy specials over his impressive career. The comedic adventure began with the uproarious 2009 Comedy Central stand-up special 'Don’t Make Him Angry.' He continued the merriment with five additional specials, culminating in his latest release in 2022.

Host Jo Koy at the Golden Globe Awards 2024(AP)

The Cinematic Journey

In August 2022, the film Easter Sunday hit the screens, starring Jo Koy as the protagonist. He essayed the role of Joe Valencia in the movie. Koy has also demonstrated his acting prowess in films like Haunted Mansion, The Monkey King, and Leo.

Koy's relationship with Chelsea Handler

For about a year, Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler openly shared their romantic connection, making it public in September 2021. Despite a long-standing friendship, they took the plunge into a romantic relationship. Regrettably, the couple confirmed their breakup in July 2022.

Last-Minute Golden Globes Gig

Jo Koy found himself in the Golden Globes spotlight on a short notice, getting the call to host the 2024 awards ceremony just two weeks before showtime. Without hesitation, he jumped on board, fully aware that he had less prep time than the hosts before him would've had. Embracing the spontaneity, Jo Koy geared up for the big night, ready to bring his own flavor to the prestigious event.