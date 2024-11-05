Men are avoiding Jennifer Lopez after divorce with Ben Affeck, no one wants her 'suitcase full of drama': Report

Jennifer Lopez may again be single and ready to mingle, but a new report has claimed that not many seem interested in dating the singer-actor. She is currently in the middle of a heavily publicised divorce from fellow actor Ben Affleck, and recent reports claimed she was 'auditioning' hot guys. But now, it seems she has men 'running in other directions'. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez is still ‘obsessed’ with ex husband Ben Affleck after split: Report) Jennifer Lopez at the Unstoppable photo call during the 2024 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 26 in Hollywood (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jennifer Lopez turning off men?

A recent report in InTouch Weekly quotes a source saying that men are avoiding Jennifer Lopez. “She’s made it clear that if you want to date her, you’d better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama,” the insider says, as per the report.

The quote says that while Jennifer says she is distancing herself from men, it's the other way around. The source adds, “Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that’s clearly a self-defence mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction. She’s aware of what’s happening, but she’s trying to control the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim — which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!”

JLo and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and briefly got engaged as well. However, the couple broke up in 2004. They got back together almost two decades later, in 2021. Reports said that they were thinking of a future together the second time around. Consequently, in 2022, the couple took the plunge and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. However, they were separated within 18 months, and just a few months later, the divorce was filed.