Mortal Kombat II review: Corny, cheesy, illogical and yet so much fun; Karl Urban film is arcade gaming come to life

Shao Kahn, the evil emperor of the Otherworld is threatening to take over our world, Earthrealm, much to the ignorance of all mankind. The fate of the worlds will be decided by a tournament of champions - five each from Otherworld and Earthrealm. Just so it happens, washed-out action Johnny Cage ( Karl Urban ) has been chosen by the Elder Gods as one of the champions of the Earth. So while other fighters breathe fire and carry talismanic weapons, Johnny must rely only on his wits, charm, and lots of good luck if he has to survive - and in the process - save the world.

Where does one find the fine line dividing camp and cringe? That was the question on my mind throughout the 1 hour 56 minute duration of Mortal Kombat II , the first of this year’s two big fighting game adaptations. This film does not follow any logic (even in-universe), is extremely corny, and some of the sequences belong in the 1990s. Yet, despite all that, it never lets the fun metre dip. You may judge yourself for having so much fun while watching arguably a bad film. But hey, isn’t entertainment the entire point of it all?

Fun, fearless, faulty Mortal Kombat II never threatens to take itself seriously, and does not want the audience to either. The stakes are high, the world is about to end, and the monsters have an amulet that grants immortality, but there is always time for jokes about pop culture in the middle of this. So, you will hear wisecracks about Pennywise, Gandalf, Dumbledore, Voldemort, and any iconic character you can name from the last half-century. The narrative follows a clear pattern: building tension for the big moments, only to diffuse it at the end with a quip or one-liner from the heroes, followed by a lame comeback from the bad guys.

Somehow, it doesn’t get old quickly. Chalk it down to some smart dialogue or the charm of Karl Urban. In The Boys, he made a despicable character someone you can root for. Here, he does the same for a two-dimensional movie star, mistaking midlife crisis for a coming-of-age arc. To say that the majority of the film rests on his shoulders is no exaggeration. And Karl carries it gracefully, while flipping the bird every now and then.

The highlight of Mortal Kombat II is the fight sequences, particularly the deaths. Before Final Destination made gore its USP, Mortal Kombat games had been doing it for years. The film brings the same ingenuity to displaying violence and bloodshed, finding innovative ways to kill, dismember, behead, and squash people, all the while drawing cheers from the crowd. Any fans of the games are bound to hoot when Shao Kahn exclaims, ‘finish him!’ or the Scorpion yells, ‘get over here!’ as he is about to annihilate an opponent. Some of the fights are quite well choreographed, too, with the one between Kung Lao and Liu Kang taking the cake. The only complaint with the action is that the best moments are too few and far between.