Nicole Kidman breaks down in tears as she delivers emotional speech at International Star Award: 'I’m sorry...'

Nicole Kidman paid a tribute to her mother on the stage of the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California on Friday. She dedicated her acting trophy to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed away last year, when she won Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival in September. Nicole Kidman accepts the international star award for "Babygirl" during the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Invision)

After getting an International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Kidman stated she was just back from vacationing in her home country of Australia. She received the award for her epic performance in the erotic thriller “Babygirl.”

Kidman pays emotional tribute to mom: I’m sorry I’m crying'

Kidman broke down in tears while sharing her grief and recalling her Christmas visit to home. She lamented that she has lost both her parents. “I’m in that place, like, oh, ah, OK, this is different now. They’ve given me the resilience and they’ve given me the love and they’ve given me the strength to keep moving forward.”

“My whole career has been for my mom and my dad and they’re not here anymore. I want to keep working and giving to the world. I’m sorry I’m crying.”

She then praised her Baby girl director Halina Reijn and dubbed her as “an extraordinary filmmaker” who poured her “heart and soul” into the A24 sensual drama. She mentioned that she failed to accept a best actress award at the Venice Film Festival in September last year due to her mother's death. “I arrived in Venice and she was gone. I got the call,” Kidman said, adding that she requested Halina to go on stage for her.

Jamie Lee Curtis heaps praises on Kidman

Jamie Lee Curtis, a fellow Oscar winner, presented the award toKidman. Curtis recalled meeting Kidman at the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony, where the latterreceived a nomination for her performance in “Being the Ricardos.” Curtis called Kidman's ambition as an artist “love”.

“Kidman was loved. It’s very clear mostly by her beautiful mother Janelle who she sadly lost earlier this year,” Curtis said.

Curtis statedthat she truly got to know Kidman after visiting her "lovely and modest home", where she spent an afternoon with her husband, filmmaker Christopher Guest, and Urban.

They discussed kids, their aspirations, the craft of storytelling and filmmaking, and more while watching a football game, laughing, and crying.