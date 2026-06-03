Obsession box office collection day 6: Horror film sensation remains steady in India, crosses ₹15 crore

Obsession box office collection day 6: The new horror film, Obsession, has become a surprise hit in India in just a few days of release. Even on weekdays, the Hollywood film starring no major A-List star has attracted audiences and remained steady, even beating the Bollywood release, Chand Mera Dil. Take a look at its performance in India so far. (Also read: How Obsession's most shocking jumpscare scene was shot using a doll, jelly glass, fake blood, lots of shaking. Watch) Obsession box office collection day 6: Inde Navarrette's performance in the film garnered praise.

Obsession shows momentum The latest report on Sacnilk states that Obsession has collected ₹2.51 crore on its sixth day of release. The film collected ₹3 crore on Tuesday, and has so far shown an impressive hold over the box office even in the middle of the week. The positive word of mouth on social media and the staggering box office numbers worldwide seem to be the reasons audiences in India are so eager to see Obsession. Its highest single-day collection remains on its first Sunday, when it minted ₹3.25 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹18.12 crore and total India net to ₹15.26 crore so far. The film was released in US theatres before India, on May 15.

Produced on a minuscule budget of roughly $750,000, Obsession has grossed over $148 million worldwide.

About Obsession The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely, hopeless romantic working at a music store who has been quietly in love with his childhood friend and coworker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After yet another failed attempt to confess his feelings, Bear turns to a mysterious crystal shop and buys a strange trinket called the One Wish Willow. He makes a desperate wish: that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world.

The wish comes true in the worst possible way. Nikki’s feelings become overwhelming, obsessive and unstable. Her affection turns suffocating, almost violent in its intensity. She cannot bear to be away from Bear, reacts with panic when he leaves, and begins displaying deeply disturbing behaviour as her love transforms into fixation.

Ananya Panday joined the growing list of fans of the film after watching Obsession. Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed that the psychological horror thriller stayed with her long after the credits rolled and left a lasting impression on her. She wrote, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.”