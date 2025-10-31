Pink joined by lookalike daughter Willow as she's honored with humanitarian award in NY

Pink and her family were recently in New York for the Action Against Hunger’s 2025 gala, InStyle reported. Apart from her husband, Carey Hart, the Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker was joined by her son, Jameson, and daughter, Willow. The mother-daughter duo turned heads at the event in matching black dresses. Pink and her family attend Action Against Hunger’s 2025 gala in New York.(Instagram/actionagainsthunger)

Pink and daughter Willow shine in LBDs

Pink was given the Action Against Hunger’s Humanitarian Award at the event in New York for her commitment to championing food security and health for all children. The three-time Grammy-winning artist received the award in a chic black long-sleeved sequin midi dress. She also sported hunky silver earrings and her signature platinum blonde pixie.

Pink’s daughter, Willow, 14, almost mirrored her mother’s look in a matching sparkly gown with off-the-shoulder straps and a leg slit. In addition to several rings that perfectly complemented her tennis bracelet, Willow wore silver hoop earrings.

On the other hand, the singer’s husband, Carey Hart, looked dashing in a charcoal gray suit with a black button-up and tie, while their son, Jameson, rocked a black suit layered over a navy blue tee. The 8-year-old was also excited to show off the pink streak in his hair.

Also Read: Floyd Roger Myers Jr. cause of death: How did Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor die?

What Pink said at the Action Against Hunger gala

While accepting the honor, Pink said she refuses to sit on her hands while children in various parts of the world go to bed on an empty stomach.

“That’s what Action Against Hunger really means to me: Refusing to look away. Refusing to sit by. Refusing to believe that somebody else is going to jump at the chance and refusing to believe that any child anywhere should go to bed hungry in a world that wastes so much,” the Cover Me In Sunshine hitmaker said.

As per Action Against Hunger’s Instagram post, the event in New York raised more than $2.1 million on October 28.

Also Read: Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Still The Problem US Tour: When do tickets go on sale? Details

FAQs:

What award did Pink get?

Pink recently received the Action Against Hunger’s Humanitarian Award.

How old is Pink’s daughter, Willow?

Pink’s daughter, Willow, is 14 years old.

Who is Pink’s husband?

Her husband’s name is Carey Hart.