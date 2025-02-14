Robert Pattinson opens up about his quirky movie habits that 'annoy everyone' around him

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to embracing the unconventional in his film roles, and he’s not afraid to get a little weird in the process. The actor told People magazine at the Mickey 17 world premiere in London on February 13, the 38-year-old actor humorously admitted that his transformative roles often leave his loved ones with more questions than answers. This habit which flows into his real life seems to “annoy everyone” around him. Robert Pattinson humorously reflects on his peculiar acting methods which often confuses or 'annoys' his loved ones. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso(REUTERS)

Pattinson’s habit that ‘annoys’ people around him

In talks with People, Pattinson shared, “I do a lot of wandering around kind of practicing stuff rather than practicing new characters, which annoys everyone around me.” He added that those around him keep questioning him like “‘Why do you speak like a taxi driver in a German accent?” He went ahead to praise his movie Mickey 17 noting that it was “one of the nicest, easiest shoots I've ever done in my life." He said, “I think it was really complicated for everybody else,” adding, “It's easy for me.”

According to synopsis, Pattinson plays an “unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes [who] has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living,” in Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming sci-fi.

Pattinson about his character in Mickey 17

Talking about his character, Pattinson revealed, “I've been the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years. He's my hero,” at a surprise April 2024 appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. He continued, “I got sent the script; I was told, 'You're gonna love the script, but the part is impossible.' That was very, very exciting to me. I thought it was the most unusual, bizarre, funny script.”

The Twilight alum also described his character as “someone who has the lowest expectations of his life, and yet the world keeps pushing those expectations, to the point where he has a job that tortures him every day.” He also welcomed a daughter with his fiance Waterhouse in March 2024. Mickey 17 will be out in theatres on March 7 and also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.